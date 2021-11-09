City wall collapse kills minor boy

A seven-year-old school boy died after a wall collapsed on him at Azimpur Colony on his way to Lalbag Westin High School this morning, police and hospital sources said.

"The accident took place at 8.30 am . . . The minor boy was going to school with his father when a wall collapsed on him," police inspector of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) outpost Bachchu Mia told BSS.

He received medical treatment at DMCH but was pronounced dead at the hospital, he added.