City traffic collapses for political gatherings, RMG protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:22 pm

The BNP's anti-government rally, the ruling Awami League's counter gathering, and protest demonstrations by ready-made garment workers on the same day led to severe traffic gridlocks for hours in various areas of the capital on Monday, causing commuters to go through immense suffering.

Because of public transport shortages and long tailbacks since morning, many had to walk on foot to reach their respective destinations.

The gridlocks intensified in the evening and people on the streets, especially those on their way home from office, had to wait long hours for transport.

The BNP held a rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Monday afternoon as part of its simultaneous anti-government movement.

On the other hand, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its various associate organisations started taking to the street in the morning on the day. In the morning, the ruling party held a rally in front of its office on Bangabandhu Avenue. Apart from this, the party held rallies in different areas of the capital including Shahbagh, and Farmgate. And its student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League also demonstrated in Shahbagh area. 

Meanwhile, the new political alliance Ganatantra Manch organised a rally in front of the National Press Club expressing solidarity   with the BNP's simultaneous anti-government movement.

Besides, garment workers protested in Khilkhet and surrounding areas, causing long tailbacks in Badda area.

A student of a private university told TBS that he had to wait for around half an hour to get onto a bus in Badda. 

A driver of a Turag Paribahan bus said that there was a huge gridlock on the Khilkhet-Kuril-Badda road. "It took around two and half hours to reach Badda from Khilkhet. There was a severe gridlock in Bijoynagar area in the afternoon. Traffic movement from Uttara to Motijheel areas of the city collapsed due RMG workers' protest and political gathering," he added. 

Like buses, rickshaw pullers were also affected by traffic gridlock. Most of the rickshaw pullers at Banglamotor and Eskaton areas refused to take any trip to Paltan, Kakrail or Bijoynagar areas.

Azizul Hakim Bhuyian, a lawyer, said he was stuck in a gridlock in Gulistan area for around one hour. "It took three times higher than it usually takes to reach my home in Mirpur," he added. 

