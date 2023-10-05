City traffic collapses due to non-stop rain

Bangladesh

Traffic in Nabisco-Shatrasta from the Mohakhali flyover on 5 October. Photo: Facebook group Traffic Alert.
Traffic in Nabisco-Shatrasta from the Mohakhali flyover on 5 October. Photo: Facebook group Traffic Alert.

City dwellers have been suffering through long commutes amid the continuous drizzle causing a massive traffic congestion on roads.

"Due to the continuous drizzle throughout the day, traffic movement has been next to impossible," said a resident of the Eskaton Garden Road area, who spent 3.5 hours on his bike travelling from Uttara.

"I had to ride my bike through various alleyways, desperately looking for shortcuts – yet it was a strenuous ride," he added.

"A light drizzle causing such a standstill on roads is quite surprising. It took me 2 hours to get to work, whereas it usually takes around 45 minutes, tops," said a resident of Mohammadpur, who travelled to Moghbazar this afternoon.

Citizens also took to their social media handles and the traffic alert group to share their woes.

They shared photos of lines of vehicles awaiting the green light in various parts of the capital, including  Mohakhali, Bijoy Nagar, and Farmgate.

One social media user posted that he had taken the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, feeling a brief relief owing to a rather smooth sailing route, but then got stuck around the Khamarbari area for hours.

Some even expressed annoyance at the traffic police as to why they kept the red light at signals for long. 

Commenting on the issue, Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Gulshan Traffic Division told The Business Standard that the city roads have been facing immense traffic congestion due to the rain. 

Meanwhile, the city has recorded around 13 mm of rainfall from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday (5 October), and 52 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Up until 6 am today, however, there was a much heavier rainfall of around 43 mm, said the BMD while predicting continuation of light to moderate rainfall across the country.

