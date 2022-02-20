City dwellers urged take own preparations against disasters 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

City dwellers urged take own preparations against disasters 

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 06:44 pm
City dwellers urged take own preparations against disasters 

Speakers at a programme Sunday emphasized school and community-based urban Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), resilient building and the role of local government for sustainable development.

They also urged the city dwellers to take personal preparedness against four major disasters - fire, heavy rain, earthquake and lightning.

The suggestions came at a workshop at a city hotel organised by Japan-based global non-government organization 'SEEDS Asia' in partnership with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) supported by the Japanese foreign ministry.  

A DRR campaign was launched under Seeds Asia's project titled 'School-based Capacity Building for Enhanced Disaster Risk Reduction in Dhaka North City Corporation' to encourage the city dwellers to take action on their own to make the city safer and stronger to natural and human-induced disasters.

The campaign is implemented under three pillars--- DRR education, DRR infrastructure set up, and building awareness. 

SEEDs Asia's Project Coordinator Miharu Sato informed that a video production regarding the campaign was made where school kids show how every citizen can take preparedness on their own against these disasters.  

She urged all to take actions against different disasters and share those through Facebook under the hashtag "#durjogeamraa" as the project is running a Facebook page named "দুর্যোগে আমরা to make the community aware regarding various urban disasters.       

The project was implemented at two schools in Dhaka - Model Academy Mirpur and Lalmatia Housing Society School and College on a pilot basis to implement the DRR approach so that the school teachers and children can make their area resilient to disasters involving the community members.  

At the programme, DNCC Additional Chief Engineer Tariq Bin Yusuf said the DNCC has committed to making the city safer and stronger against various disasters and has been actively carrying out a variety of projects on DRR.

"This school-based DRR project is an important part of it," he said.

Several disaster-related manuals and handbooks were also distributed to the teachers, students and community members across the city during the project duration.

Top News

disasters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

6m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

6m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again