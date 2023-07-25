City dwellers suffer from heat in rainless monsoon

It is the middle of the rainy season but lack of rain has caused heatwaves in most parts of the country, taking a heavy toll on the city lives, a situation which experts say does not go with the monsoon.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick told The Business Standard (TBS), "Rainfall decreased by about 59% in July this year, almost similar to last year. Global climate change has created extreme conditions and its impact is being observed slowly."

There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the country today. There may be 1-10 mm rainfall at a few places in Dhaka division and the temperature may drop slightly," he said.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Rajshahi at 37.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded at Bandarban was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick said such behaviour of monsoons was also experienced in the past. The necessary water vapour from the sea is not coming to the land. Various weather factors, including the effects of climate change, are responsible for this.

Lack of rain is not only Bangladesh's problem at the moment. Different countries are experiencing drought. In an AFP report last Friday, Gavin Schmidt, the top climatologist of the US space research agency NASA, said July may be the hottest month in 100 years.

Also, 2024 could be a warmer year than the current year.

As per the rainfall recorded till 22 July, rainfall decreased in Rajshahi by 58%, in Rangpur by 32%, in Khulna by 60%, and in Barishal by 69%.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said if there is low pressure in the sea, it may bring a lot of water vapour to the land and rain. After 27 July, the temperature will continue to decrease across the country. Then the amount of rain will increase in different sections including Dhaka.

The Meteorological Office announced the possibility of light and moderate rain in all parts of the country in the next 24 hours from 6pm on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, many places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, some places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and one or two places in Rajshahi division may experience light to moderate rain or thunder with gusty winds temporarily. Also, there may be moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

The forecast also said that a mild heat wave is moving over Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Moulvibazar districts and it may subside. At the same time, day temperatures may decrease slightly and night temperatures may remain almost unchanged across the country.

