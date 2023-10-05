City dwellers in Rajshahi take to fishing on flooded streets amid highest recorded rainfall till day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 08:45 pm

The city recorded 244 mm of rainfall from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall in Rajshahi over the last century, said the BMD

The city recorded 244 mm of rainfall from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall in Rajshahi over the last century, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Photo: TBS
The city recorded 244 mm of rainfall from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall in Rajshahi over the last century, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Photo: TBS

Heavy rains have washed over low-lying areas in Rajshahi City, with many residents suffering with flood water streaming into their homes.

Additionally, the prolonged rainfall has caused many streets to become submerged in knee-deep water, with people resorting to small boats in order to cross roads.

In some areas, residents were seen throwing nets and catching fish.

The city recorded 244 mm of rainfall from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall in Rajshahi, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Chief Engineer Noor Islam of Rajshahi City said apart from two areas in the city, most of the water drained away. However, the heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging to occur in some areas.

"Construction supplies left on footpaths have exacerbated the issue, with the rain bringing these materials away and causing many drains to clog. This in addition to the low-lying nature of the city has prevented the natural flow of water into the Padma river," he added.
 

rajshahi / Flood / rain

