City dwellers in Rajshahi take to fishing on flooded streets amid highest recorded rainfall till day

Heavy rains have washed over low-lying areas in Rajshahi City, with many residents suffering with flood water streaming into their homes.

Additionally, the prolonged rainfall has caused many streets to become submerged in knee-deep water, with people resorting to small boats in order to cross roads.

In some areas, residents were seen throwing nets and catching fish.

The city recorded 244 mm of rainfall from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall in Rajshahi, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Chief Engineer Noor Islam of Rajshahi City said apart from two areas in the city, most of the water drained away. However, the heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging to occur in some areas.