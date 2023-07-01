City dwellers, office-goers suffer as heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Dhaka

TBS Report
01 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 09:48 pm

Photo: Photos by Ashraful Rafid
Over the past two days, many areas of Dhaka have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging and causing inconvenience to both residents and office goers. 

A video captured in the Kathalbagan area depicts knee-deep water inundating the streets, highlighting the extent of the waterlogging crisis.

The downpour has resulted in waterlogging in several key areas, including Farmgate, Kawran Bazar, Shantinagar, Motijheel, and Bashabo. 

The accumulation of water has caused significant disruptions to daily life, with many residents struggling to navigate through the submerged streets. Pedestrians and motorists alike are facing immense challenges, as knee-deep water hampers movement and exacerbates traffic congestion.

The situation has been particularly difficult for inbound people returning from Eid celebrations. With some private offices resuming their activities on Saturday after Eid, office goers have been severely affected by the incessant rainfall. 

The inability to travel easily due to waterlogged streets has created considerable hardships for individuals trying to reach their workplaces.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecast more rainfall in all divisions. 

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it said.

