City dwellers barely use designated places for cattle slaughter 

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
10 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 06:21 pm

Related News

City dwellers barely use designated places for cattle slaughter 

Md Jahidul Islam
10 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 06:21 pm
City dwellers barely use designated places for cattle slaughter 

Dhaka city residents have hardly used designated spots to slaughter sacrificial animals on various excuses, such as transportation problems or the possibility of meat being mixed with others.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the number of places prepared in three wards under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation was nine. 

But only 20 sacrificial animals were slaughtered till afternoon on such a spot next to the Rupnagar Community Centre in ward no 7. 

Abdul Gani, a resident in the area, told The Business Standard that people feel comfortable to have animals sacrificed in front of their houses.

"Nobody wants to use the designated place except for those living around it. I have my Qurbani [ slaughtering of sacrificial animals] done here in the city corporation authorised facility as my house is located behind it,"  Abdul Gani added.

Sirajul Haque, who did Qurbani in front of his house, said he cleaned the place after the Qurbani was over.

Aliur Ali sacrificed a cow and two goats in front of his house in Mirpur-2.

He said as so many people slaughter animals on the city corporation designated spots together, there is  a possibility of one's meat being mixed with another's.

 

They would get encouraged to use the designated places if there were arrangements at every ally, Aliur Ali said.

Sultana Ahmed, a resident at Mirpur-1, has her Qurbani done at the designated place.

She said if the designated places are used, they do not have to think about removing the waste as the city corporation people do the cleaning.

There are trucks to transport meat, she continued, adding that people from far-off locations can also use the facility with ease.

Even after having provided so many facilities, people did not use the fixed places for slaughtering animals, she complained.

However, many say if the spots were close to their houses, many would have used those.

Councillor of Ward no 7 Tofazzal Hossain Tenu told TBS that arrangements were made for ward residents with all the facilities available there but people did not show much interest.

Top News

animal sacrifice / Qurbani / eid-ul azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

1d | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

8h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

8h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

9h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south