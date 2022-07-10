City dwellers barely use designated places for cattle slaughter 

Dhaka city residents have hardly used designated spots to slaughter sacrificial animals on various excuses, such as transportation problems or the possibility of meat being mixed with others.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the number of places prepared in three wards under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation was nine.

But only 20 sacrificial animals were slaughtered till afternoon on such a spot next to the Rupnagar Community Centre in ward no 7.

Abdul Gani, a resident in the area, told The Business Standard that people feel comfortable to have animals sacrificed in front of their houses.

"Nobody wants to use the designated place except for those living around it. I have my Qurbani [ slaughtering of sacrificial animals] done here in the city corporation authorised facility as my house is located behind it," Abdul Gani added.

Sirajul Haque, who did Qurbani in front of his house, said he cleaned the place after the Qurbani was over.

Aliur Ali sacrificed a cow and two goats in front of his house in Mirpur-2.

He said as so many people slaughter animals on the city corporation designated spots together, there is a possibility of one's meat being mixed with another's.

They would get encouraged to use the designated places if there were arrangements at every ally, Aliur Ali said.

Sultana Ahmed, a resident at Mirpur-1, has her Qurbani done at the designated place.

She said if the designated places are used, they do not have to think about removing the waste as the city corporation people do the cleaning.

There are trucks to transport meat, she continued, adding that people from far-off locations can also use the facility with ease.

Even after having provided so many facilities, people did not use the fixed places for slaughtering animals, she complained.

However, many say if the spots were close to their houses, many would have used those.

Councillor of Ward no 7 Tofazzal Hossain Tenu told TBS that arrangements were made for ward residents with all the facilities available there but people did not show much interest.