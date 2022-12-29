City Dental College hospital in Nikunja fire under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:18 pm

City Dental College hospital in Nikunja fire under control

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire which broke out in the City Dental College (CDC) hospital building in Nikunja, Dhaka on Thursday (29 December) has now been brought under control.

The fire started around 6:54pm, Rozina Akhter, duty officer of Fire Services and Civil Defence Station confirmed the news.

A total of nine firefighting units had been working to douse the fire, she added.

"The cause of fire and the extent of damage is not known. No casualties have been reported," said Nazrul Islam, administrative officer of City Dental College Hospital.

