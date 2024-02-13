City blooms with floral aura on Pohela Falgun

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 08:48 pm

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The city bloomed with a floral aura on Pohela Falgun, also known as the first day of Spring of the Bengali month Falgun.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Amidst the festivities, women were seen buying flowers while adorned in colourful sarees in the capital's Shahbag flower market on Tuesday (13 February). 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Just like every year, Dhaka wore a colourful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people celebrated the first day of the most anticipated season Boshonto today, awaiting the globally celebrated Valentine's Day tomorrow (14 February).

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Falgun announces its arrival yet again to paint nature with vivid colours. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Besides celebrating Pohela Falgun, International Mother Language Day and Valentine's Day – all falling within February. So, nobody can think of anything other than flowers.  

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Thus, the demand for flowers rises steeply, allowing flower traders to cash in on those occasions. 

