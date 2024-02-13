City blooms with floral aura on Pohela Falgun
The city bloomed with a floral aura on Pohela Falgun, also known as the first day of Spring of the Bengali month Falgun.
Amidst the festivities, women were seen buying flowers while adorned in colourful sarees in the capital's Shahbag flower market on Tuesday (13 February).
Just like every year, Dhaka wore a colourful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people celebrated the first day of the most anticipated season Boshonto today, awaiting the globally celebrated Valentine's Day tomorrow (14 February).
Falgun announces its arrival yet again to paint nature with vivid colours.
Besides celebrating Pohela Falgun, International Mother Language Day and Valentine's Day – all falling within February. So, nobody can think of anything other than flowers.
Thus, the demand for flowers rises steeply, allowing flower traders to cash in on those occasions.