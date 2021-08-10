City Bank files GD citing harassment of top officials on Pori Moni issue

The City Bank has filed a general diary with Gulshan Police Station mentioning that the top officials of the bank are being harassed by a vested quarter over the a media report alleging the bank's managing director had paid for actor Pori Moni's car.

Gazi M Shawkat Hasan, head of court operation of City Bank, filed the general diary on behalf of the bank on Monday.

In the statement, Shawkat Hasan mentioned that the media reports on a City Bank top official's link with an actress is "false" and "fabricated". Based on the media report, a group of fraud people and extortionists are trying to harass the top official of the bank.

A vested quarter is using the media and social media to tarnish the bank's image and using different approaches to extort money from the bank illegally. These types of activities created social insecurity and psychological anxiety among the bank officials, Shawkat Hasan wrote in the general diary.

The bank also stated that it is necessary to take legal action against the blackmailer-fraud gang, otherwise the bank and its officials may be harmed by them in the future.

Earlier on Sunday, City Bank Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin wrote a post on Facebook denying that he had paid for actor Pori Moni's car, an allegation reported in a newspaper.

The banker said he had never seen Pori Moni, had not heard her name before the "boat club" incident, and had never talked to her.

Pori Moni, who is now in fresh remand in the case filed with Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act, was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs from her house.