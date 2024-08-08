Citizens helping cops reach workplace safely: Police

People from different walks of life are helping ensure that policemen who have set out to join their stations can reach safely.

They are giving full support to police, said a bulletin released by the Police headquarters.

Yesterday, the inspector general of police asked all officers to reach their duty stations within 24 hours.

Now there arose rumours that policemen are facing obstacles on their way to work, which is not true, reads the bulletin.

The police urged everyone not to get confused by rumours.