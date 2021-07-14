Citizens committee to investigate Narayanganj factory fire

Prominent citizens of the country have formed a committee to investigate the incident of fire and casualties at the Shezan juice factory of Hashem Foods Limited in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

The 19-member committee, with Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua as its convener, was formed after a virtual discussion on 13 July (Tuesday). Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, a lawyer of the Labour Court, has been nominated as the committee's member secretary.

The committee includes economist Professor Anu Muhammad, architect Mobasher Hossain, columnist Sohrab Hasan and human rights activist CR Abrar, a press release signed by Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said on Wednesday.

The committee will look into the issues of direct and indirect causes of the fire at the Shezan juice factory, preparation of the full list of killed, injured and missing workers, assessment of loss of life and property, approval of factory building before fire, structural defects, factory's work environment, implementation of relevant laws including labour laws and regular payment of salaries and allowances to the workers.

The committee will also investigate whether there was any negligence on the part of the factory owner and whether the concerned authorities of the government had fulfilled their responsibilities properly.

The committee will send a recommendation to the government proposing punishment for those responsible for the fire, and appropriate compensation for the killed and injured workers and their families.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua told The Business Standard, "The committee has already started working. It will begin the main investigation by appearing at the site of fire early next week."

