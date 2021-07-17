Citizens’ committee finds human remains at Narayanganj factory fire site

A 19 member citizens' committee formed to investigate the death of 52 factory workers at the Shezan juice factory says human remains were found on the fourth floor where most of the victims lost their lives.

When the committee visited the fire site after starting their investigation on Saturday, they found half-melted bones, which they believe belonged to a female worker.

Supreme Court lawyer, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, convener of the committee, said, "We have come to know from the fire service department that most people were killed on the fourth floor, including the floor manager. We are currently gathering all the information we can."

He said the committee has taken a look at every floor of the factory.

The committee will publish their report with an inquiry into the cause of the incident, with recommendations within 30 working days, added Barua.

CID also starts investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also started an investigation into the Narayanganj fire incident.

"We have found some important evidence during the inspection. Initially, we will investigate, focusing on ten issues," said Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID, Imam Hossain.

Hossain added that they will submit an accurate probe report soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the case was transferred to CID from a local police station.