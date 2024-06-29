Cisco appoints Atiqur Rahman as country leader 

Atiqur Rahman. Photo: LinkedIn
Atiqur Rahman. Photo: LinkedIn

Cisco has appointed Atiqur Rahman as the new country leader for Bangladesh.

Shiva Kumar Yadagiri, managing director, Commercial and SMB, Cisco India & SAARC, made the announcement in a LinkedIn post recently.

Atiq is a leader in the Bangladesh IT industry, with over 24 years of experience in the field. 

He previously served as the country director of Dell Bangladesh for over 10 years and also worked at Microsoft and Siemens in various Sales, Business Development, Channels and Product roles. 

In the post, Shiva Kumar Yadagiri wrote, "Cisco has been helping customers in Bangladesh in their ICT and digital journey over the last two decades. We have a strong ecosystem of partners and distributors in Bangladesh serving our customers. Cisco continues to be invested in the country, and Atiq's appointment as the Country leader further strengthens our commitment to Bangladesh."

"I am thrilled to join Cisco during this transformative period in Bangladesh's technological evolution. With rapid digitisation and the increasing adoption of AI, I am excited about the opportunities we can help shape for Bangladesh's people and businesses. Over the last two decades, Cisco has been a key partner in Bangladesh's digital journey, and I look forward to collaborating closely with customers, partners, communities, and the government to bring these possibilities to life," Atiq said, in response. 

Atiq has an MBA in Marketing and has both Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Applied Physics & Electronics from the University of Dhaka.

