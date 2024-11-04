Circular to be issued to enforce strict action against corruption in land offices: Adviser

UNB
04 November, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:33 pm

Adviser to the Land |Ministry AF Hassan Ariff speaks at a seminar titled ‘Media&#039;s role in people-friendly land services’, held in the city on Monday (4 November). Photo: UNB
Adviser to the Land |Ministry AF Hassan Ariff speaks at a seminar titled ‘Media's role in people-friendly land services’, held in the city on Monday (4 November). Photo: UNB

A circular will be issued to implement strict measures to prevent corruption at land offices at the field level, Adviser to the Land Ministry AF Hassan Ariff said today (4 November).

"We will issue a circular so that the secretary and high-ranking officials concerned can take direct legal action if anyone in the land office gets involved in corruption-related matters or engages in discussions on such topics, violating the law and order," he said while speaking at a seminar titled 'Media's role in people-friendly land services', held in the city.

The stage at which the Land Ministry currently stands — regarding issues like record of land revenue, khatian, payment of land records and mutation — has not been widely communicated to the public and people are still facing difficulties, he said.

Referring to the allegations brought against the land offices, Hassan Ariff, said the office is under the law ministry.

Mentioning delay in the cases under the Land Appeal Board, the land adviser said "The reason is that everyone has to come physically to attend. We are now setting up an online system for this. In the future, hearings will also be conducted online and no one will have to travel all the way from Teknaf or Tetulia. 

"Cases can be handled from the district or upazila level. Judgments will be delivered through online hearings and we will be able to dispose of the cases in a very short time."

