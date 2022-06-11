CIDD starts journey, calls for inclusive development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:58 pm

A group of economists, led by the former chief economist of the Bangladesh Bank Mustafa Kamal Mujery, have teamed up and launched a new research organization – named Centre for Inclusive Development Dialogue (CIDD) – intending to help the country with policy advocacy. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the organisation and its very first dialogue – on the proposed budget for FY2023 – at the Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday.

The economists urged the government to make the proposed budget inclusive and put all-out efforts to tame the rising inflation.

"Bangladesh is not able to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine now as well as fertiliser from Russia and Belarus. Money is depreciating against the dollar. Prices of imported raw materials are rising, and so does the shipping cost," said CIDD Secretary-General AFM Mafizul Islam, while presenting the keynote in the dialogue, titled "We want an inclusive development budget in the face of inflation."

"The great depression is appearing in the world. With the ground realities, the fiscal year [FY23] might see a sharp rise in inflation," the vice-chancellor of Southeast University, added. 

Mentioning that the poor, the unemployed and widows are the most sufferers of the soaring inflation, he urged the government to introduce a monthly Tk1,000 allowance for each of the unemployed and decrease the price of subsidised rice to Tk10 per kg from the proposed Tk15. 

CIDD Chairman Mustafa Kamal Mujery said although the country advanced in many aspects, it remains stagnant in terms of eradicating earning discrimination. "We need rational development for all. None should be left behind. So, we need inclusive development, justice and equality."

Taking part in the discussion, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the country is now witnessing inflation a little bit higher. "The proposed budget has been formulated keeping that in mind." He appreciated the recommendations made by the newly-launched advocacy organisation. 

"I have known many of the office-bearers of the organisation for a long time, and hope that it will contribute a lot to policy development," the minister said.

