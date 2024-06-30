CID wants access to cenbank's transactions as a move for preventing money laundering 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

CID wants access to cenbank's transactions as a move for preventing money laundering 

"We hope the Bangladesh Bank will agree. Otherwise, action against financial offenders will not be possible," CID chief says

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:53 pm
CID Chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia said today (30 June) while launching a report on online gambling. Photo: TBS
CID Chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia said today (30 June) while launching a report on online gambling. Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wants access to the Bangladesh Bank's transactions in a bid to prevent money laundering.

"The Bangladesh Bank monitors the issue of unusual transactions through bank accounts. If a CID official has access to monitoring the transactions, action can be taken as soon as suspicious activities are seen. In the existing system, it becomes time consuming," CID Chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia said today (30 June) while launching a report on online gambling.

At the event on the report titled "Challenges of controlling illegal money transfer through mobile apps: A study on online gambling" at the CID headquarters, he said, "We are trying to gain access to the central bank's dashboard. We hope the Bangladesh Bank will agree. Otherwise, action against financial offenders will not be possible."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The  CID chief further said mobile banking operators should be brought under the law for any suspicious transactions or crimes related to e-money transactions. 

Claiming that Mobile Financial Service institutions usually don't investigate the source and purpose of an agent's money, the CID chief said, "We are looking into whether money from  Bangladesh is being circulated in the country by blocking foreign remittances."

Regarding the research, he said, "In 2022, we conducted several money laundering operations related to online gambling. Due to legal complications, action could not be taken against those involved. At that time, we took the initiative for the research. Publishing research reports will be helpful in investigating online gambling, misuse of MFS, and money laundering cases."

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / CID / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

8h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

1h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

2h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

3h | Videos
Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

20m | Videos