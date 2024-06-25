CID team in Singapore to bring back 7-yr-old seized money 

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police is set to join a session of Singapore State Court on Wednesday to retrieve a sum of S$145,000 that was confiscated by Singapore authorities seven years ago from two Bangladeshi nationals.

The two nationals, Rajib Hossain Rana and Jamal Bhuyian, were arrested at Changi Airport on 30 March 2017.

Following their arrest, the Singapore police filed a case against them, and the funds were held pending further investigation. Later, authorities in Bangladesh were notified about the seized money, and the case has been under trial at Singapore State Court 7A.

The Bangladesh Home Ministry's Public Security Division issued a government order on Sunday, approving the participation of officials in the disposal inquiry.

The officials are Mohammad Basir Uddin, additional deputy inspector general of the CID's Financial Crime unit, and SM Ehsanoor Kabir, an advocate from the District and Session Judge Court of Dhaka.

"We will join the Singapore State Court session tomorrow [today] and participate in the session to bring back the seized amount," said Mohammad Basir Uddin to The Business Standard.

"The Singapore government requested information about the source of the seized money, and Bangladesh claimed the amount as both arrested persons are from Bangladesh. The funds were syphoned off from Bangladesh, so we want to bring back the amount." he added.

However, when asked about the identities and professions of the two Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammad Basir Uddin declined to provide further details.