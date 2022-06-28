CID seizes car of Tiktoker who removed Padma Bridge’s nut 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has seized the car of Tiktoker Bayezid Talha who posted a video on Facebook after removing nuts from the Padma Bridge.

Police are looking for Kaiser who was with him at the time of the incident.

Immigration authorities have been warned not to allow Kaiser, an expatriate Bangladeshi from Qatar to leave the country, said Muhammad Rezaul Masud, special superintendent of CID's Cyber Police Centre Tuesday (28 June).

A Shariatpur court on Monday granted a seven-day remand against Bayezid Talha.

He has been booked under section 15 (3)/25 of the Special Powers Act 1974 at Padma Bridge North Police Station.

Earlier on Sunday, police detained Bayezid from Shantinagar in Dhaka. Later, a case was filed against him with Padma Bridge North Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

