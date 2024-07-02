CID presses charges against 2 for trying to damage Padma Bridge

Screenshot of the CCTV footage of the man jumping off the Padma Bridge on 15 August.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has pressed charges against two individuals under the Special Powers Act 1974, for attempting to harm the Padma Bridge by removing an iron nut from its railing and posting the video on social media.

The main accused, Byzid Prakash Talha, 31, allegedly committed the crime intending to cause damage to the infrastructure of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Shariatpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court recently accepted the charge sheet filed by CID's Cyber Police Centre Inspector Md Abdul Malek.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the charge sheet, which says the investigation has found initial evidence of the offence under the Special Powers Act of 1974 that grants the authorities special power to investigate and prosecute specific crimes.

The CID also pressed charges against Kaiser Ahmed Masum, 26, an expatriate who recorded the video of Talha's actions. Masum has been charged under Sections 15(3) and 25/D of the Special Powers Act for aiding and abetting in the crime.

Both accused are currently out on bail. When approached for comment, Talha declined to respond and suggested speaking to his lawyer instead.

The case statement, filed on 27 June 2022 by CID Cyber Police Centre Inspector Shahinul Islam, mentioned that Talha and Masum were key members of a gang involved in damaging activities and spreading misinformation to prevent the construction of the bridge. However, the investigation did not provide further details on this gang.

According to the charge sheet, Masum returned to Bangladesh from Qatar around 26 days before the incident on 31 May 2022. He reconnected with Talha through his mother's mobile, having initially met on the social media platform TikTok.

On 27 June, the day the bridge was opened to the public, Talha and Masum were in the area.

At around 6am, the duo entered the Padma Bridge from the Mawa end after paying the toll. They later re-entered from the Jajira end and Talha began loosening a nut from the railing.

Masum recorded the incident, and Talha subsequently shared the video on his TikTok account, causing it to go viral on social media.

CID concluded their findings by analysing CCTV footage, toll receipts, and forensic reports from Talha's mobile phone and TikTok account. The charge sheet also notes that Masum returned to Qatar on the day of the incident, before police could apprehend him.