CID holds meeting with TikTok on human trafficking, content issues

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 01:13 pm

CID holds meeting with TikTok on human trafficking, content issues

Ahsan urged them to filter and remove TikTok contents that were contradicting Bangladesh's culture

Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently held a meeting with TikTok to discuss various issues including human trafficking ring of infamous TikTok Hridoy, filtering certain types of TikTok content.

During the meeting held on a virtual platform on 14 July, CID Additional DIG Md Kamrul Ahsan discussed with TikTok Public Policy Director (South Asia) about data sharing and privacy surrounding human trafficking.

Ahsan urged them to filter and remove TikTok contents that were contradicting Bangladesh's culture. 

TikTok Public Policy Director (South Asia) reassured CID Additional DIG MdKamrul Ahsan that TikTok will prompt work on these issues. 

Other senior officials of CID were also present during the meeting.

