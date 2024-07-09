Question paper leak: CID files case against 40-60 persons

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 02:08 pm

Earlier, 17 people including three PSC officers were arrested in raids for the last two days

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The CID has filed a case against 50-60 persons in connection with the leak of question papers of various recruitment examinations, including those of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

At least 31 people, including 17 who have been arrested, were named in the case filed under the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (Amendment) Act, 2012.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID)'s Cyber ​​Investigation and Operations Sub-Inspector Nippon Chandra Chand filed the case at Paltan Model police station as the plaintiff today (9 July).

Earlier, 17 people including three PSC officers were arrested in raids for the last two days.

Question leak: PSC chair's ex chauffeur held with son, 15 others 

The arrestees include PSC chairman's former chauffeur Abed Ali, said CID Additional Police Superintendent Jewel Chakma told TBS today (8 July).

The CID also detained Abed Ali's son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, also the relief and disaster management secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka North unit. The organisation expelled him after his detention, according to a press release of the unit.

The CID team also detained Auditor Priyanath Roy, Narayanganj Regional Passport Office security guard Shahadat Hossain, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital medical technician Niamun Hasan, and five others named Md Zahidul Islam, Md Mamunur Rashid, Sakhawat Hossain, Sayem Hossain, and Liton Sarkar.

Abed Ali alias Jibon: A regular chauffeur or a millionaire?

A recent investigation by a private media outlet uncovered a scandal involving leaked question papers for 30 recruitment exams, including the BCS.

The report revealed that a syndicate of six officials and employees of the PSC had been involved in leaking exam questions for a long time.

A businessman named Md Sohel, who reportedly went missing on Sunday, is also among the arrestees, said a CID official but none confirmed this on record.

