CID to seek 10 days remand for Tiktoker who removed nuts of Padma Bridge

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police will seek 10 days remand for the Tiktoker who removed screws and nuts from the railing of Padma Bridge and uploaded a video of it on.

The arrestee Bayezid Talha, has been booked under section 15 (3)/25 of the Special Powers Act 1974 at Padma Bridge North Police Station, confirmed Rezaul Masud, special police super of CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Department.

It is not possible to loosen the nuts and bolts of the Padma Bridge without any equipment and by hands alone, said the Md Rezaul Masud during a press briefing on Monday (27 June).

He also said this was an act of sabotage and those who removed the nuts and bolts will be brought under the law.

Photo: TBS

Bayezid was detained from Shantinagar in Dhaka on Sunday after a Tiktok video of him removing the nuts and screws from the Padma Bridge went viral.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge on Saturday. The bridge was opened for public use on Sunday morning.

