CID addl DIG Sheikh Omar Faruque sent on retirement

Sheikh Omar Faruque, the additional deputy inspector general of Criminal Investigation Department's Dhaka Metro Division, has been sent on retirement.

He was the investigation supervising officer of the cases against actor Pori Moni, models Piasha and Mou, and politician Helena Jahangir.

In a gazette notification today, the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry said that Sheikh Omar Faruque has been sent on retirement following the Section 42 of Public Service Act (2018) as he has completed 25 years in the service.

Sheikh Omar Faruque belongs to the 12th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service. He joined the police in 1991. He is currently 58 years old.

