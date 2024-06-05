Chunnu, Tarana demand serious action against Benazir, other corrupt individuals

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Wednesday (5 June) demanded serious action against former IGP Benazir Ahmed for his alleged corruption.

On the other hand, Awami League MP Tarana Halim demanded for the disclosure of names of the money launderers and persons involved in market syndicate.

She urged the parliamentarians who are involved in the syndicate to engage in self-criticism.

During Tarana Halim's speech, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton created obstacles to Tarana's speech and demanded that the Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku who was presiding over the sitting at the time not to allow MPs to speak freestyle in the House.

Taking part in an unscheduled discussion, Jatiya Party MP Chunnu said many others like Banazir will get inspired if the government does not take actions against Benazir.

"When any leader of the opposition went abroad for treatment, they were detained for hours after hours at the airport," Chunnu said.

He said that it cannot be that a person like Banazir will go abroad without the knowledge the government.

"Why the home minister will not know [about Banazir's leaving the country]. Benzir went through immigration. If the government is not informed by the immigration authorities that Banazir has crossed immigration, then all the immigration officials should be fired," he also said.

Pointing to Daily Prothom Alo's editorial published yesterday on Banazir's widespread corruption and irregularities, he said committing such corruption is possible only in Bangladesh.

Highlighting Benazir's huge wealth in different parts of the country, Chunnu said that when Benazir was DG of RAB and Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, he bought land by scaring many of the Hindu community.

He withdrew Tk80 crore from the bank a few days ago and went abroad.

Chunnu said Benazir Ahmed has been promoted and posted during the tenure of this government. During the tenure of this government, he has built these resources by corruption. His corruption has proved that Bangladesh is the country of all possibilities.

In her speech, Tarana said, there are syndicates in vehicles, syndicates on the roads, syndicate in rice warehouse, syndicate in cloth distribution—are not coming under control.

"We want to know whose name is in the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers we want to know."

She called for all names to be published in parliament of people who have homes in Canada, in Begum Para, who has smuggled money.

Tarana called upon MPs in this parliament to self-criticize who are involved in syndicate.

Before Tarana ended her speech, Chief Whip Liton took the floor wanting to know what the discussion was about.

"I do not understand what the discussion is about. What are you talking about. Is it a general discussion, is it a budget session discussion? If it is a point of order, then what is the point of order on it," he said.

Pointing to the Deputy Speaker, Liton said, "If you give someone half an hour on a point of order, then none of the rules and regulations of the Parliament are being followed. Many MPs are sitting here, their time is valuable. But you have started the general discussion in the name of point of order."