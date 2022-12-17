Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day

The lowest temperature in the country this morning was recorded at 9.3 degree Celsius in Chuadanga. The northern district has been recording the lowest temperature for three days in a row.

Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in the district and the poor are the worst sufferers.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"The existing temperature may rise a little from Sunday," said Md Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of BMD.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

The low pressure area over southeast Bay and adjoining area persists. One of its associated trough extends up to northeast Bay.

UNB's Chuadanga correspondent reports that poor people, especially daily labourers, are the worst sufferers due to this cold spell. Many of them preferred to remain indoor due to the shivering weather.

Movement was also disrupted due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

People are thronging the local markets to buy warm clothes.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of the Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said, "The weather department has recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius on Saturday which is the lowest temperature across the country this year. The mercury may fall in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the hospitals in the districts are overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases.

The UNB correspondent found that over 150 children and many adults are admitted at the outdoor facilities of hospitals.

Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Milon, a child specialist of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said, "As a mild cold wave is sweeping over the district, the number of patients with cold-related diseases are increasing day by day. All the physicians and staff are struggling to provide healthcare services to the patients."