Chuadanga records highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 09:01 pm

According to WMO’s Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, there is a one-in-five chance that the average global temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2024.

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga district on Thursday, said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer of the Chuadanga First Class Weather Observatory.  

Although there is a possibility of rain in some regions across the country,  there is no such possibility in Chuadanga before April 23–24, he said. 

People in Chuadanga are experiencing scorching heat as a mild to severe heatwave continues to batter the district for the past two weeks. 

The extreme heat has put the working people in great trouble. Due to the heat, people are unwilling to leave their homes unless it is an emergency.

The situation has been exacerbated by frequent power cuts in the district. 

Dr Aulia Rahman, health and family planning officer of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila, cautioned against going out in the extreme heat unless absolutely necessary.  

"People who are fasting are being asked to drink more water and eat fruits in the evening. 
Children, adolescents, and those who are not fasting are advised to drink water frequently. There is a risk of heat stroke due to the heat," he said. 

People from all walks of life are suffering due to the ongoing heatwave battering the country. 

Shilon Ali, an electronic mechanic at Chuadanga Ali Hossain Market, said, "The heat is unbearable. The market remains empty during the day due to the heat."

Lipu Mia, a van driver from Mominpur Bazar in Chuadanga Sadar upazila, said: "There is no problem in driving a battery-powered van. But it's hard to find passengers these days as people are staying home due to the heat. Our income has decreased."

Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner Aminul Islam Khan said the district administration is alerting the public to not leave the house unless necessary. 

"The Sadar Hospital authorities have been instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of heat-related patients.We are also providing assistance to the low-income people affected by this rising temperature," he said. 

