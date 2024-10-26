Chuadanga experiences 100mm rainfall in 24hrs

Chuadanga has experienced the highest rainfall in the country over the past 24 hours.

Tahmina Nasrin, an observer at the Chuadanga Meteorological Office, said 100mm of rainfall was recorded in the district due to the influence of Cyclone Dana.

However, the rain started to reduce from Saturday morning (26 October), and condition are expected to return to normal by Sunday.

The persistent heavy rains and strong winds disrupted daily life, making it challenging for those who work outside.

Meanwhile, Cyclone "Dana" over North Odisha and adjoining area moved and weakened North-Northwestwards and now lies over the same area as a land depression.

It is likely to move West-Northwestwards further and weaken gradually and will become insignificant, said a Met office bulletin on Saturday.