Chuadanga condemned convicts executed following rules: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 07:20 pm

UNB
04 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the executions of two Chuadanga death-row convicts in a murder case were carried out following the due rules.

The minister came up with the remark while responding to a query from a journalist at the secretariat over the reported executions of the two convicts before hearing their appeal.

"They were executed as per rules. No appeal had remained pending, and there was no violation of our system," he said.

"So far, we know, no such incident occurred. There's a procedure to carry out executions. A death-row convict can file a petition with the High Court against the verdict and if it rejects the appeal the convict can file a petition to the Appellate Division. If the petition is filed from jail then it's a jail appeal. If the jail appeal is denied, then the convict may seek presidential clemency. If it's rejected, then the convict is executed. All these steps were maintained one after another during the execution of the Chuadanga convicts," said the minister.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the news of the execution of the two condemned convicts in Chuadanga before the appeal hearing in a murder case do not match the information he had received.

The minister made this remark while talking to reporters at his office at the secretariat on Thursday.

The law minister said those who had been executed were sentenced to death by a judicial court. Their death sentences were confirmed by the High Court and then the convicts filed jail appeals, he added.

Following the hearing on the jail appeal, the Appellate Division upheld the judgment of the High Court.

Their executions were carried out after their appeals for presidential clemency had been rejected, Anisul said.

