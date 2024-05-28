Chuadanga UP chairman stabbed with sharp weapons, severely injured

The chairman of Uthali Union Parishad was severely injured after some unidentified people stabbed him with sharp weapons today (28 May) in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila.

UP Chairman Abdul Hannan, also the president of Uthali Awami League, was attacked at Akondobaria Abashon area on Darshana-Jibannagar road this morning, Chuadanga Superintendent of Police (SP) RM Faizur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"Some unidentified people struck him twice on the back with sharp weapons while Hannan was returning home from Darshana Bazaar on his motorcycle. He managed to drive to Uthali Union Parishad.

"He was first taken to Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex and then to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital's surgery ward."

The SP further stated that due to Hannan's critical condition, he was taken to the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Dhaka by helicopter in the afternoon.

"No case has been filed and no arrests have been made yet. Several police teams are actively working to apprehend the culprits," the SP added.

Dr Ehsanul Haque Tonmoy, surgery consultant at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said Hannan suffered severe injuries, including a cut to the lung, and required urgent surgery.

Chuadanga Awami League General Secretary Azadul Islam Azad told TBS that they are assuming that such an incident might have taken place due to some political feud.

"The perpetrators should be arrested quickly and brought under the law," he added.

Chuadanga-2 constituency MP Ali Azgar Togar said, "Hannan was previously attacked before the election."

The MP called for uncovering the motive behind the repeated assaults.