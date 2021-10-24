Chowmuhani communal violence: 3 more give confessional statements

Three more accused in the cases filed over Naoakhali's Chowmuhani temple attack and vandalism, gave confessional statements today.

Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court's Senior Judicial Magistrate Nabanita Guha recorded statements of Arafat Hossain Abir, 19, Ibrahim Khalil Rajib, 24, and Ripon Ahmed Mahir, 19, under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Police arrested the three during different drives conducted inside the district on Saturday.

They were arrested following information collected from intelligence sources and analysing CCTV the footage, said the police.

Earlier, one Abdur Rahim Sujan, 19, pleaded guilty and confessed to his crimes to the same court.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Shahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Noakhali, said, "Ten cases have so far been filed in connection with the incidents of communal violence in the district."

"We have arrested total of 122 suspects. Four of them have already confessed to their crimes.

Shahidul Islam further said, "They (four accused) have admitted that they took part in the position, hurled bricks at the police and attacked the temples. They also named a few people who told them to come to Chaumuhani."

"We have already arrested one identified as Rabbi, 20, who was named in the statements as one of the participants in the attacks," Shahidul said adding that drives are underway to bring the rest to justice.

"Meanwhile, four committees have been formed to probe the matter," he added.

Demonstrations and protests have been going on across the country for the last couple of days over attacks on the Hindu community.

On 13 October, a copy of the Holy Quran was found at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

This triggered a spate of communal attacks on puja mandaps and temples in several parts of the country that continued for 4-5 days. Seven people died during these attacks.

Police arrested the man who allegedly placed the Quran at the puja mandap.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different districts over the attacks and at least 450 people have so far been arrested, according to the police.