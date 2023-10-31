Chowdhury Yameen Anam reappointed to Awami League's Central Sub-Committee member for second term

The Central Sub-Committee on Finance and Planning Affairs of the Bangladesh Awami League revealed its new lineup on (30 October).

Mosiur Rahman, the Prime Minister's economic affairs adviser, has been appointed as the chairman, while Wasika Ayesha Khan MP, the Finance and Planning secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, will serve as the member secretary of the Sub-Committee.

Chowdhury Yameen Anam, hailing from Chattogram, has been named as a member for the second consecutive term. He is the grandson of the late Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury, the founder of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, a close associate of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and a minister overseeing five ministries in the post-independence cabinet.

It's worth noting that during his tenure in the previous Finance and Planning Affairs Sub-Committee, Yameen Anam actively engaged in party activities and played a significant role in various social initiatives. His uncle, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, currently holds the position of President of Chattogram city unit of Awami League.

The sub-committee's notable members includes Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali MP, AHM Mustafa Kamal MP, Abul Kalam Azad MP, MA Mannan MP, Md Abdus Shaheed MP, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam MP, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury MP, Md Abdul Odud MP, Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, and Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury MP.

Additionally, a panel of 24 distinguished experts has been formed for Awami League's finance and planning affairs sub-committee.