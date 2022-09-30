Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun takes charge as IGP

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday (30 September) took the charge as the country's 31st Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Prior to assuming the new responsibility, he served the Rapid Action Battalion as its Director General. He replaced Dr Benazir Ahmed.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was accorded a floral welcome when he arrived at the police headquarters this afternoon. At this time he was given a guard of honour.

The new IGP visited Dhanmondi 32 and paid his respects to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait.

He signed the visit book there.

Senior police officers were present at that time.

He then laid a wreath at the police memorial at Rajarbagh and paid tribute to the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War.

Earlier on 22 September, the government appointed Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the new IGP.

A gazette notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Security Division.