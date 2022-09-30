Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun takes charge as IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun takes charge as IGP

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 07:56 pm
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday (30 September) took the charge as the country's 31st Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Prior to assuming the new responsibility, he served the Rapid Action Battalion as its Director General. He replaced Dr Benazir Ahmed.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was accorded a floral welcome when he arrived at the police headquarters this afternoon. At this time he was given a guard of honour.

The new IGP visited Dhanmondi 32 and paid his respects to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait. 

He signed the visit book there. 

Senior police officers were present at that time.

He then laid a wreath at the police memorial at Rajarbagh and paid tribute to the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War.

Earlier on 22 September, the government appointed Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the new IGP.

A gazette notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Security Division.

Top News

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / police / IGP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

4h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

8h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

9h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

2h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

5h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

10h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank