Chopper to be used in 12 remote polling centers in Bandarban: Returning officer

Choppers will be used in 12 polling stations in Bandarban for sending election materials and election officers to remote areas, said Mozahid Uddin, returning officer and deputy commissioner of the district.

"Already all necessary preparations have been taken to hold a free and fair election and training was provided to the election officers," the returning officer told UNB.

The 12 remote polling stations include—one in Rowangchhari upazila, three in Ruma upazila, seven in Thanchi upazila and one in Alikadam upazila of the district.

A total of 2,88,029 people including 1,48,583 males and 1,39,446 females-- are scheduled to exercise their franchise in the 12th general election at 182 polling centres in the district.

However, the authorities concerned have identified 131 polling centers out of 182 as vulnerable in the district.

Two candidates -Awami League candidate Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, also six-time MP and SM Shahidul Islam from Jatiya Party are contesting the polls.

This year, the ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations- except in remote and hard-to-reach areas- throughout the country on the morning of the polling day of the upcoming parliamentary election slated for January 7.

Besides, ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations located in remote areas the day before the polling.