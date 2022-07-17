Chittagong university students join fight against railway mismanagement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 07:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Four students of Chittagong University (CU) have joined the stand to protest the corruption and mismanagement of Bangladesh Railway at Chittagong Railway Station.

They held a sit-in programme at the station on Sunday (17 July) with six-point demands to stop passenger harassment.

Mohiuddin Roni, a fourth-year student of Theater and Performance Studies of Dhaka University, took the stand at Kamalapur Railway Station and has been protesting since 7 July.

In solidarity with Mohiuddin, third-year students Mahbub Hasan, Mohammad Masud, Mohammad Mahin Rubel and fourth-year student Kazi Ashiqur Rahman from Chittagong University's Communication and Journalism department, stood at the Chittagong Railway Station from 10am this morning.

"The corruption of Bangladesh Railways is not only with Roni. Almost all passengers are subjected to such harassment. We will continue the programme until the railway authorities meet the demands," Mahbub Hasan told The Business Standard.

"Today, we held a sit-in programme from 10am till 5pm. A 24-hour programme will be held from tomorrow," he announced.

The fight against railway mismanagement began when Mohiuddin Roni began his protest carrying anti-corruption placards, with six-point demands. These are:

1.      Harassment of passengers by Sahaj.com in selling tickets must be stopped immediately. In case of harassment, action should be taken after investigation.

2.      Black market of tickets should be prevented by taking appropriate measures.

3.      Online quota for blocking or booking of tickets should be stopped and equal opportunities should be ensured for online-offline ticket purchases.

4.      A long-term plan should be adopted for the development of the railway infrastructure along with the increase in the number of trains in keeping with the passenger demand.

5.      The performance of train ticket inspectors and supervisors along with other officials should be continuously monitored, and the quality of railway services should be enhanced by building strong information systems.

6.      Food should be sold in trains at fair prices, free supply of clean water and sanitary sanitation should be ensured.

