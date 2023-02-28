Chittagong University holds first-ever research and publication festival 

The University of Chittagong has arranged its first-ever research, innovation, and publication festival with the participation of 40 departments and 35 laboratories of the university and 20 other research institutes.

Researchers presented their research and innovations at 100 stalls of various departments of the university and other research institutes on the CU central Shaheed Minar premises on Monday. 

Apart from the University of Chittagong, Chattogram Medical College, Asian University for Women, Premier University, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Atomic Energy Commission, Bangladesh Oceanography Research Institute, Forest Research Institute, Chittagong Research Institute for Children Surgery and GUSTO A Research Group participated in this fair. 

Jamal Nazrul Islam Mathematics and Physical Science Research Centre and Chattogram University Research and Higher Study Society jointly arranged the fest to mark the 84th birth anniversary of eminent scientist and mathematician Professor Jamal Nazrul Islam to popularise research culture and highlight research diversity.

After inaugurating the event, CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shireen Akhter said teachers, researchers, and students need a lot of research in their own discipline as it is quite impossible to stand tall on the earth without knowledge and research.

"Let us enlighten Chittagong, enlighten this country through research. We can go on the path of dreams Jamal Nazrul Sir showed us, by following his footprint," she opined. 

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Benu Kumar Dey, Jamal Nazrul Islam's daughter Sadaf Islam, and Science Faculty Dean Professor Mohammad Nasim Hasan were special guests. Mohammad Kaykobad, former professor, and researcher at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) was the keynote speaker. 

The virtual reality show and innovation performance of The Tech Academy with robots and other inventions by children was a special attraction at the event.

