Chittagong University bans public gatherings due to rising Covid cases

Chittagong University (CU) authority has banned public gatherings and ceremonies at the university campus due to an increase in Covid-19 infections.

The directive was issued in an emergency notification signed by the CU Registrar (acting) Professor SM Monirul Hasan on Tuesday (18 January) morning; the directive will go into effect from today.

The university administration said the decision was taken in the interest of the safety of teachers, students, officials, employees, and their family members. However, all classes and examinations and official work of the university will continue.

CU authority has prohibited holding any rally, cultural event, concluding rap day, and any other public gathering on the campus without prior permission.

Teachers, students, officers and employees have been requested to wear masks and follow the hygiene rules.