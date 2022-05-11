Chittagong port: new anchoring distance, positioning of ships

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has directed ships to anchor 300 metres away from the Patenga and Parki coastline to allow tourists to enjoy the natural beauty of the sea.

The shipping department of the CPA issued a notice in this connection on Sunday.

"The Chattogram beach area is a popular tourist destination. The incoming ships moored at the docks adjacent to the beach areas have been hindering tourists from enjoying a view of the sea," the notice said.

"The anchoring distance for ships is hereby reset for the sake of tourism development and flourishing of Patenga Beach," it added.

On 13 January this year, the civil aviation and tourism ministry sent letters to the shipping ministry and the CPA, informing them regarding the matter. They requested them to take steps to solve the problem of hampering tourists in enjoying a view of the sea due to the anchoring of ships relative to the beach. The port authorities has reset the anchoring distance of ships in response to that letter.

CPA Deputy Conservator, Captain Md Faridul Alam, told The Business Standard (CPA) that the issue was noticed by the civil aviation and tourism minister and the cabinet secretary on a visit to the port. They then asked for steps to be taken, he added.

The new distance from the coast required for ships has been indicated with six buoys to the north in the sea, and three buoys to the south.