Chittagong Medical College Hospital becomes country’s top-ranked healthcare provider

Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has become a top ranking healthcare provider in the country.

According to the latest evaluation index (December 2022) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the CMCH secured top position among 17 government medical college hospitals in the country.

The DGHS ranks CMCH as the top healthcare provider for the overall hospital services and facilities, including internal health care, outpatient services, medical equipment adequacy and utilisation, Chattogram Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Mohiuddin told The Business Standard.

According to the evaluation paper published on DGHS website, Chittagong Medical College Hospital received a score of 63 out of 80 points in the evaluation process (facility scoring).

Director of CMCH Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan told TBS, "Our hospital has achieved the top position by beating all 16 medical college hospitals in the country. This accomplishment is a testament to the collective efforts of all involved. We believe that this achievement will inspire and motivate us to continue our efforts towards excellence."

Dhaka Medical College Hospital secured second place with a score of 62.36. Rajshahi Medical College achieved the third position with a score of 62.15, while Sylhet AMG Osmani Medical College Hospital is in fourth place with a score of 61.78. Khulna Medical College Hospital obtained the fifth position with a score of 61.75.