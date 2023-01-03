Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission expresses concerns over violence on Mro community

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:36 pm

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission (CHTC) has expressed deep concerns over the continued violence on the Mro community including the latest arson attack in Langkom Karbari Para of Lama, Bandarban. 

In a statement Tuesday (3 January), the commission said that it is grimly disturbed to learn that  Lama Rubber Industries Limited has perpetrated another arson attack upon the Mro indigenous  community in Langkom Karbari Para of Lama. 

"According to  media reports, hundreds of goons allegedly hired by  Lama Rubber Industries Limited initiated the attack on the indigenous people around 1am Monday (2 January). The goons burnt down and vandalised over  a dozen houses of the Mro indigenous community and looted their mobile phones, household  items, poultries, cattle, and other belongings. The Mro people fled to the jungle to escape physical  harm during the attack," read the statement.

Calling for effective action to ensure justice, safety, and human rights of the victims, the CHTC in a statement Tuesday (3 January) said the perpetrators get encouraged in absence of government action. 

The CHTC said the influential Lama Rubber Industries Limited has long been repeatedly  perpetrating violence and arson attack upon the indigenous peoples of Langkom Karbari Para,  Joychandra Tripura Karbari Para, and Rangen Karbari Para of Sarai union under Lama Upazila of  Bandarban with the intention to grab their land. 

The commission said it released two separate press  statements on 30 April and 28 September last year and justice and protection for the  indigenous communities, their traditional land, and the environment. 

It complained that the recent attack on the 2nd  of January is a result of the government's repeated failure to bring into account those who were  responsible for the previous attacks.  

CHTC also requested the government to provide immediate food support and  shelter for the victims and ensure their safety and protection of human rights. 

