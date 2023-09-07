Chinese TV productions welcomed in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today's event has made me deeply feel the charm of China-Bangladesh cultural exchanges, brought me a new cultural experience, and made me love Chinese culture more," Bangladeshi youth Fateha Bhuyain told Xinhua.

The event, mentioned by Fateha Bhuyain, titled "China Festival on the TV Screen," was held in Dhaka on Tuesday, which played clips of Chinese TV dramas co-translated and produced by China and Bangladeshi TV stations and introduced traditional Chinese culture through the documentaries about famous Chinese paintings. In the event, Bangladeshi dubbing actors also demonstrated the dubbing process.

Noting this is a memorable experience, Fateha Bhuyain said that in the future, it is expected that China-Bangladesh film and television cultural exchanges can become the medium of cultural exchanges between the two countries and promote deeper cultural understanding and cooperation between the two sides.

Fahim Ashab Asif, a Bangladeshi student who have been learning Chinese for four months in Confucius Institute at University of Dhaka, said that it was the first time for him to watch Chinese TV series dubbed in Bengali. "It was very interesting, I believe it will become better and better in the future."

When delivering a speech, Khalid said that long before Bangladesh's independence, China had close cultural and commercial contacts with the region. Today, China-Bangladesh relations are thriving with close people-to-people exchanges, and China's development achievements have attracted worldwide attention.

Khalid expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen cultural exchanges so that the Bangladeshi people can learn more about China and Chinese culture through various ways.

For his part, Yan said that for thousands of years, the two countries have enjoyed continuous cultural and commercial exchanges. It is hoped that the younger generations of China and Bangladesh will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning and make new contributions to the development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

