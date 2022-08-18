Chinese team arrives in Dhaka to probe Uttara crane accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 07:06 pm

Chinese team arrives in Dhaka to probe Uttara crane accident

A case has been filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT-3 Elevated Expressway after a 50-60 tonne girder fell on a car, killing five and injuring two, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road on Monday (15 August)

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming. Photo: Collected
A Chinese team arrived in Dhaka to investigate the tragic accident that took place in Uttara Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming.

"The delegation is ready to provide necessary assistance to the inquiry committee constituted by the Road Transport and Highways Department," he said.

The Chinese envoy, however, said that China will not object to any actions against China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC).

Ambassador Li Jiming also expressed his grief and condolences to the families of the victims during his courtesy meeting with Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori on Thursday (18 August) at the secretariat, said a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. 

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori said that the entire nation is saddened by the tragic accident. 

He said that safety is the most important aspect of any development work, which consists of incident investigation.

"We have included an expert from BUET in the committee. It will submit a report within the next 7 days," he added.  

When asked if the inquiry committee from China will work independently, Amin Ullah told The Business Standard, "As the issue is related to a Chinese company, the investigation will be carried out separately." 

He also said that we will rely on our probe reports only. "If we are satisfied with ours, we won't seek their findings. Though, they are willing to cooperate and help us, if we need." 

"In case we require their reports, we might ask for it. For that, we have to maintain certain protocols and follow certain steps," he added.

Uttara BRT accident: Unlicensed assistant was operating the crane, says RAB

Strict actions will be taken if recommended by the probe committee, he added. 

On 15 August, a girder of the Uttara BRT-3 project fell on a moving car killing five of a family on the spot and injuring two others. Two passengers – a newly married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 – were rescued, but the rest of the passengers – Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

A case was filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT-3 Elevated Expressway. Afran Mondal Babu, brother of one of the people killed in the accident, filed the case against CGGC under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Penal Code with Uttara West police station on Monday midnight.

