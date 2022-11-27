Chinese naval vessel sets sail to attend International Fleet Review in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:54 am

Photo: Wen Bin
Photo: Wen Bin

China's guided missile destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) set sail for Bangladesh on Friday afternoon with the approval of China's Central Military Commission (CMC).

The Navy of Bangladesh will host activities to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

The Chinese naval vessel Changsha is expected to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR). Meanwhile, a delegation of the PLA Navy is set to attend the event in Bangladesh in early December, reports China Military.

Previously, the PLA has participated in similar IFR events and accepted invitations from foreign navies. 

On 23 April 2019, the PLA Navy held an IFR to celebrate its 70th founding anniversary in the waters of the Yellow Sea, 18 naval vessels from 13 foreign countries were invited to participate in that event, according to China Military.

Changsha, making its debut in the PLA Navy on 12 August 2015, is a new-type guided missile destroyer developed, designed, and manufactured independently by China

 

 

 

