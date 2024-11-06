Chinese national jailed for 10 years over killing of fellow citizen in Sylhet

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 07:10 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Sylhet court today (6 November) sentenced a Chinese national to 10 years' imprisonment in a case filed over the killing of another Chinese citizen, Wentao Wei, in 2021.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddique passed the order.

The court also fined the convict, Xue Chao, Tk1 lakh.

According to the case documents, Wentao Wei and Xue Chao resided along with 10 other Chinese citizens in a flat in West Pathantoli area in Sylhet. They worked at a power plant.

Wentao was stabbed to death during a fight with Xue Chao following a heated altercation in the morning of 18 May 2021.

They attacked one another with knives. Wei was critically injured during the brawl, while Xue received minor wounds. Wei was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the case documents.

The day after the incident, Wentao's wife, Wang Qi Yujing, filed a case With Sylhet's Kotwali Police Station, naming Xue Chao as the sole accused.

Chinese national / Bangladesh / killing

