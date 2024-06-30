Chinese national found dead in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 09:55 am

Related News

Chinese national found dead in Cumilla

She used to live in a flat shared with other Chinese nationals who worked in the EPZ

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 09:55 am
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The body of a Chinese national, who used to work at the Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ), was recovered from the balcony of her rented apartment in the city yesterday (29 June).

The deceased was identified as Sun Huanmein, 52, a sewing supervisor at PY Garments MFG (BD) Co Ltd in the EPZ, confirmed Md Kabir Hossain, in charge of the EPZ police outpost. 

Hailing from China's Guangdong, she lived in a rented apartment in Cumilla's Ashrafpur, just two kilometres away from her workplace. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sun Huanmein had been working at PY Garments since 2019.

"Several Chinese officials lived in the apartment together, and the office bus would pick them up daily," said Kabir. 

"While everyone else boarded the bus on Saturday (29 June) morning, Sun did not come out of the house. Later, the company manager broke the door after being informed by her colleagues and found her unconscious on the balcony," he added.

After the police were informed, they reached the spot and recovered her body. 

The body has been kept in the cold storage of the Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue. 

Police suspect she died of a heart attack. 

"Sun's husband is expected to arrive in Bangladesh either tomorrow [30 June] or the day after [1 July]," he added.

Cumilla EPZ / Chinese national / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

20h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

1h | Videos
Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

12h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

13h | Videos
Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

11h | Videos