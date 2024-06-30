Chinese national found dead in Cumilla

The body of a Chinese national, who used to work at the Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ), was recovered from the balcony of her rented apartment in the city yesterday (29 June).

The deceased was identified as Sun Huanmein, 52, a sewing supervisor at PY Garments MFG (BD) Co Ltd in the EPZ, confirmed Md Kabir Hossain, in charge of the EPZ police outpost.

Hailing from China's Guangdong, she lived in a rented apartment in Cumilla's Ashrafpur, just two kilometres away from her workplace.

Sun Huanmein had been working at PY Garments since 2019.

"Several Chinese officials lived in the apartment together, and the office bus would pick them up daily," said Kabir.

"While everyone else boarded the bus on Saturday (29 June) morning, Sun did not come out of the house. Later, the company manager broke the door after being informed by her colleagues and found her unconscious on the balcony," he added.

After the police were informed, they reached the spot and recovered her body.

The body has been kept in the cold storage of the Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police suspect she died of a heart attack.

"Sun's husband is expected to arrive in Bangladesh either tomorrow [30 June] or the day after [1 July]," he added.