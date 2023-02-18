Chinese national dead, 2 wounded in Madaripur road crash

A Chinese engineer, who sustained severe injuries in a road accident in the district on Saturday morning, succumbed to his injuries at a Dhaka hospital at noon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ming Sung. He used to work as a survey engineer at the Bhanga-Dhaka Railway project.

Shivchar police station OC Abu Nayeem said that he died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The accident occurred around 9am as a speeding drum truck rammed a vehicle of the project near Bachamara Bridge in the upazila, leaving three people including the China national critically injured, he said.

They were rushed to DMCH where Ming succumbed to his injuries and the rest are undergoing treatment, the OC said.

The trio was monitoring the works of the project from the vehicle, he said, adding that the identities of the rest could not be known immediately.