Chinese-flagged vessel gets stuck in harbour channel while returning to Ctg port jetty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 07:02 pm

A salvage vessel is attempting to evacuate the vessel

The incident took place in the Karnaphuli river near the boat club around 1:15pm today (28 May). Photo: TBS
The incident took place in the Karnaphuli river near the boat club around 1:15pm today (28 May). Photo: TBS

Chinese-flagged vessel MV Shi Zi Feng got stuck in the harbour channel while returning from the deep sea ship to the Chattogram port's jetty. 

The incident took place in the Karnaphuli river near the boat club around 1:15pm today (28 May), Riaz Uddin Khan, owner of Trust Shipping, the local agent of the ship, told The Business Standard.

According to the marine department of the port, MV Shi Zi Feng's propeller got damaged when it suddenly collided with the Gupta buoy opposite of the Patenga container terminal due to steering failure. 

A salvage vessel is attempting to evacuate the vessel, Riaz said.

According to port officials, the incident is not hampering the movement of ships in the port, however, precautionary measures are being taken. 

Due to Cyclone Remal, 19 ships, including MV Shi Zi Feng, were sent into the deep sea from the port jetty on Sunday morning after the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued a distress signal number 9 for the port. 

As the weather became normal, the ships started returning at the jetty this morning.

