Chinese envoy visits Teesta Barrage

Bangladesh

UNB
09 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

Photo: Collected
A three-member of the Chinese embassy led by Ambassador Li Jiming visited the Teesta Barrage area in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha on Sunday.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said they intend to excavate the Teesta river during his tenure here.

"Teesta is a big river. It's a big challenge but if we can excavate it, the living standards of the people of northern Bangladesh will improve to a great extent," said Jiming.

He added that he was visiting the river to further the process of a feasibility study for the Teesta megaproject proposed by the Chinese side to their Bangladeshi counterparts in government. 

"We'll decide the timeframe of the project once our engineers complete their inspection. I hope that we'll be able to start the Teesta Megaproject within a very short time. It's not only good news for the northern people but is also a matter to be proud of for all Bangladeshis," added the ambassador.

Aminul Haque Bhuiyan, engineer (North) of Rangpur Water Development Board (WDB); Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat WDB; TM Momin, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Lalmonirhat and Nazir Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Hatibandha, among others, were present during the Chinese ambassador's visit.

