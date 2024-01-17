Chinese envoy proposes signing free trade agreement with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Chinese envoy proposes signing free trade agreement with Bangladesh

State minister expressed hope about reaching an agreement with China by 2026

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:12 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: UNB
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has proposed the prompt signing of a free trade agreement with Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.

During a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam at the secretariat today (17 January), the Chinese ambassador also expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh's leather and jute sectors. 

According to ministry officials, the state minister expressed hope about reaching an agreement with China by 2026. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister also urged the Chinese ambassador to continue the current duty-free quota trade facility until the free trade agreement is signed.

He requested China to increase its imports of sea fish and freshwater fish from Bangladesh.

Top News

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen / Free trade agreement / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

11m | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

1h | Videos
Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

1h | Videos
This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

5h | Videos