Chinese envoy proposes signing free trade agreement with Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has proposed the prompt signing of a free trade agreement with Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.

During a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam at the secretariat today (17 January), the Chinese ambassador also expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh's leather and jute sectors.

According to ministry officials, the state minister expressed hope about reaching an agreement with China by 2026.

The state minister also urged the Chinese ambassador to continue the current duty-free quota trade facility until the free trade agreement is signed.

He requested China to increase its imports of sea fish and freshwater fish from Bangladesh.